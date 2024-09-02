Not complaining about harassment does not make sense: Prashanth Alexander

Actor Prashanth Alexander has expressed a strong interest in establishing himself as a professional in the film industry. He stressed the need for a supportive environment where people can openly discuss and address issues with confidence. In an interview with an online media outlet, he recounted a difficult experience from his youth and underscored the importance of having a platform to handle such challenges.

Recounting his childhood, Prashanth revealed, "I was quite stout as a child. During exams, while other students were in different classes, I was seated among the seniors. As a seventh-grader sitting between two tenth-graders, I had a substantial build. These boys used to tease me, often grabbing me by the waist, which seemed to be their idea of fun. Initially, I didn’t understand what was happening. Unlike my affectionate relatives at home, these boys had no experience of showing such 'affection' towards me. It was only when the pain began that I realized it wasn’t love but rather a cruel joke."

He continued, "I don’t know if they found joy in it, but I was terrified of going to class to take the exam. The fear of facing them was overwhelming. You might ask why I didn’t complain to the teachers. At that time, I only thought about how the teachers would react if I reported it. Would they protect me in school and class, but what about outside? So, I would endure it with a forced smile, saying things like 'Let it be, brother.' However, this experience left me traumatized. In an attempt to cope, I might have sometimes reacted aggressively or formed a support group. I tried to show I wasn’t weak and eventually became a leader in that school. I don’t know if others experienced similar situations when I was in that position. It’s my personal experience I’m sharing."

Prashant also discussed his reluctance to talk about such experiences on set, attributing it to his mental state and uncertainty about how to respond. He noted that such situations might have been his first encounter with these challenges in life. "Not complaining doesn’t make sense," he said. "There is a fear of both complaining and speaking out. There should be a platform to address issues before they become traumatic or escalate into trauma."

In a separate instance, Prashant mentioned filing a complaint against a female colleague during a Hindi film project. He received a call from the casting agency within 15 minutes asking for clarification and criticising the lack of professionalism in the industry.