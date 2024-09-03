Actor Somy Ali speaks out on #MeToo incidents, urges systemic change

The Malayalam film industry has been under intense scrutiny following the release of the Hema Committee report, which has prompted numerous women to come forward with accounts of sexual harassment they endured within the industry. The report has not only shed light on these issues but has also called for similar reforms across other film industries.

Recently, Somy Ali, a former Bollywood actress known for her work in the 1990s, has added her voice to the conversation. Reflecting on her own experiences, Ali described them as part of the broader "#MeToo" movement.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she stated that the report should serve as a crucial "wake-up" call for all industries.

Ali recounted, “I personally experienced #MeToo incidents where I was warned that visiting a certain man’s suite was necessary for career advancement. I have also witnessed the distressing 'walk of shame'—women, dishevelled and upset, leaving hotel suites early in the morning after being exploited by some of Bollywood’s most prominent actors, including those publicly perceived as devoted family men.”

She stated, “My experience is just one of many, and it highlights the urgent need for systemic change. The situation for women in the film industry, whether in Kerala or elsewhere, underscores the need for reforms. I hope the Hema Committee report acts as a catalyst for protecting and empowering all victims, enabling them to work without fear of retribution.”