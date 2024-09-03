Sexual assault allegations have devastated the film industry: Sibi Malayil

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 09:54 AM IST
Director Sibi Malayil. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Director Sibi Malayil has recently spoken out about the increasing sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry, expressing deep concern over their impact. In an interview with Manorama News in Kochi, Malayil criticised the situation, stating, "Sexual assault allegations have brought the film industry to a destructive state."

He elaborated on his views, emphasising that the current climate is not only damaging but is also actively attacking and degrading the integrity of cinema. Malayil’s comments reflect a growing unease among industry professionals regarding the consequences of these allegations.

