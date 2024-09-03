Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli responds to trolls over IIM admission, shows appreciation for her mentor

A new chapter is unfolding for Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Recently, Navya took to her official account to share the exciting news that she has been admitted to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad for their BPGP MBA program, set to begin in a few months.

While this milestone was celebrated by many of her fans, it also sparked controversy online. Some critics questioned the legitimacy of her admission, alleging that she might have used influence or quota to secure her spot. One user commented, “Corruption at its peak (Not even given the entrance exam),” while another asked for details about her CAT scores and GD-PI experience.

In response to the criticism, Navya has shared a thoughtful post on social media. She posted a photo with her professor, Prasad Sir, who was instrumental in her preparation for the entrance exams. Her message read, “Thank you to @mba_ims for your guidance in preparing for the entrance exams. This is Prasad Sir, who played a crucial role in helping me succeed in the CAT/IAT exams. I am honoured to have learned from one of the BEST teachers. Celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance was a special moment.”

Navya also addressed a specific troll who accused her of using her connections for admission. She sent a direct response clarifying that the program is a two-year Blended Post Graduate Program and invited the critic to visit the institute’s website for more details about the admission criteria and syllabus. Her response, now widely circulated on social media, read, “Please visit their website for further details regarding admissions criteria & syllabus. Thank you for your wishes!”