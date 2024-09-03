Rave party allegations: Rima Kallingal files defamation suit against Tamil singer Suchitra

Mollywood actor and Women in Cinema Collective co-founder Rima Kallingal has filed a defamation suit against Tamil singer Suchitra for her alleged remarks against the actor. The singer had accused the actor of hosting rave parties, where drugs flowed easily. She had also claimed that Rima's career was affected by such parties.

The actor who has denied these allegations said she has approached the Special Investigation team and filed a complaint against the singer. “For years, many of you have stood with the WCC and its cause. It is this support and trust that prompts me to write to you now. Over the past two days, several news outlets have reported on statements made by Tamil singer Suchitra in an interview with a YouTube channel. In the 30-minute interview, she not only names and shames the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault claiming she 'knew it was coming', but also alleges that CM Pinarayi, Mohanlal and Mammootty conspired through the Hema Committee to sabotage the careers of actors like Fahadh.

We all know why the Hema Committee was formed and anyone suggesting otherwise should be questioned. Although these wild theories did not make it into the mainstream news, her baseless statement about me- based on a news article she read about my so-called 'arrest' - gained traction. Let me make it clear that such an event never occurred. I have decided to take action. I have filed a compliant with the Special investigation team and sent a defamation notice. To all who believe in our cause. let's continue to march ahead together. Thank you for your support,” she wrote.