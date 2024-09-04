The makers of Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Marco' have released the film's pack-up video. The movie made on a budget of Rs 30 crore was shot in a span of 100 days —60 of which were dedicated entirely to filming action sequences. Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banners of Cubes Entertainment and Unni Mukundan Films, 'Marco' is poised to be a landmark action thriller in Malayalam cinema.

Kalai Kingson has choreographed over seven high-octane action sequences for 'Marco', marking his debut as the action master for an entire film. Acclaimed composer Ravi Basrur, known for his work on blockbuster films such as 'K.G.F' and 'Salaar', makes his debut in the Malayalam film industry with this project.

The released video, titled 'Sneak Peak of the Mayhem_Packup,' showcases thrilling visuals from various action sequences, hinting at an extraordinary visual spectacle. The footage also teases a grand introduction for Unni Mukundan's character, heightening anticipation among fans. Unni Mukundan expressed his enthusiasm on social media. "This might be the first of its kind action movie in Malayalam. The film has a lot of violence and brutality. I don't usually discuss films prior to its release, but you are about to witness unprecedented action on the big screen."

The film features a stellar cast, including Siddique, Jagadish, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhan Singh (known for 'Turbo'), Abhimanyu Tilakan, and Yukti Tareja, including a few names from Bollywood. The film's producer Shareef is arguably the youngest person to bankroll a film in Mollywood.