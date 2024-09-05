Fahadh Faasil set to make Bollywood debut in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2024 09:29 AM IST

Actor Fahadh Faasil is preparing to make his debut in Hindi cinema with an upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali. This collaboration is a notable achievement for Fahadh, who has earned significant acclaim in the South Indian film industry. The announcement of this project has sparked considerable enthusiasm among fans and critics alike, all eager to witness Fahadh's performance in a new linguistic and cinematic context.

Sources indicate that Fahadh is particularly enthusiastic about entering the Hindi film industry under the direction of Imtiaz Ali. Reports from Pinkvilla reveal that Fahadh and Imtiaz Ali have been engaged in detailed discussions over the past few months, with their creative visions aligning perfectly. Both the actor and director are committed to finding the right environment for their collaboration, and this will be their first project together. Fahadh's excitement about working with Imtiaz Ali underscores his anticipation for this new venture.

An insider mentioned that Imtiaz Ali is deeply invested in the film's subject matter and believes this is the opportune moment to share the story. He has specifically pitched the film to Fahadh Faasil because he feels the actor is ideally suited for the role, making it a fitting choice for the narrative.

