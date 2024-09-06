Aashiq Abu denies drug abuse allegations, says Sangh Parivar labelled him 'Mattancherry Mafia'

Director Aashiq Abu has denied the allegations of drug abuse against him and said he has never encouraged the use of substances on his film sets. He was speaking to Manorama News in the wake of allegations that he and his wife and actor Rima Kallingal hosted rave parties where drugs were rampantly used. He also claimed that he was at the receiving end of those who use drugs in the film industry.

The filmmaker, who had recently quit Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) due to differences with the association leadership, alleged he was being targeted since he had spoken against the CAA. “Ever since then, the Sangh Parivar has accused me of running the Mattancherry mafia. Both me and Rima have been facing such accusations since then,” he said.

Recently, Tamil singer Suchitra had alleged that Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu were supplying drugs at rave parties. However, Rima had come out with a statement against the singer and also filed a defamation case against her.