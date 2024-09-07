Makeup artist Seema Vineeth calls off wedding five months after engagement

Makeup artist Seema Vineeth has called off her wedding to fiance Nishanth. The artist announced the news on social media and maintained that the two are parting ways after five months of engagement. She revealed that the decision was mutual and they had decided to part ways to ensure their mental well-being. Seema also requested friends and media to honour their personal space and support them during the difficult time.

Seema, who is a trans makeup artist had introduced her fiance to the world through the lovely engagement photos she posted on social media. She shared the post with the caption: I found the man who stole my heart. In her latest post, Seema wrote, “I am sharing this post after a lot of thought. With due respect, let me share that me and my fiance have decided to part ways to ensure our mental well-being. The decision to part ways is mutual and we urge media and friends to understand the situation and honour our personal space as we go through this difficult phase. We also seek your support during this time. Thankyou,” she wrote. Seema is also known for her bold statements on various issues on social media.