WCC to propose series of recommendations, bats for Cinema Code of Conduct

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2024 05:15 PM IST
The poster released by WCC. Photo: Instagram

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) plans to propose a series of recommendations aimed at transforming the Malayalam film industry. The collective said the recommendations will be introduced as a series in the days to comes. The collective hopes to propel change through these actions and ensure the adoption of a Cinema Code of Conduct for a safer workspace.
“To rebuild the Malayalam film industry as an equal and safe workspace for all, we are commencing a series today with our proposed recommendations. We hope all industry members will come together in open solidarity & spirit to adopt a Cinema Code of Conduct that will help transform our film industry onscreen & offscreen for the better. Stay tuned!,” read the statement.

The WCC has been instrumental in seeking change within the film industry. The state government, following the collective’s demands, sought the formation of a Hema Commission, which studied the conditions of women and men working in the film industry. The report, which was published last month, had shocked the collective consciousness of the society with many women alleging sexual assault and human right violations in the film set.

