Australian government awards permanent resident status to Methil Devika

Dancer Methil Devika has recently been granted Permanent Resident status in Australia. This recognition comes from the Australian government under the Global Talent stream, which acknowledges exceptional achievements on an international scale. Sharing the news with her fans on social media, Methil Devika expressed her happiness, noting that both she and her son are now eligible for permanent residency in Australia.

In her post, Methil Devika conveyed her excitement: "I am delighted to inform you that the Australian government has granted me Permanent Resident status under the Global Talent category. This prestigious visa, which is difficult to obtain, represents global recognition of one's excellence. My son and I are now qualified to live permanently in Australia."

On the cinematic front, Methil Devika has made her acting debut in Malayalam cinema with the film 'Kadha Innuvare', directed by Vishnu Mohan. Initially, she had turned down acting opportunities to focus on her dance career. However, after Vishnu Mohan persistently pursued her for a year and a half, she agreed to join the project.

The film stars Biju Menon in the lead role, with Nikhila Vimal, Anushree, Anu Mohan, and Hakim Shahjahan also featuring in significant roles. Kadha Innuvare is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 20.