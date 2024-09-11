Malaika Arora's father found dead in suspected suicide

Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora was found dead inside his apartment building on Wednesday morning. Though several reports claimed that Anil had died by suicide and had jumped off the third floor from his apartment, some media reports suggest it was an accident.

The incident took place at Bandra in Mumbai at around 9.00 am. Malaika’s former husband Arbaaz Khan was seen outside her apartment after the incident took place. The actor is on her way back to Mumbai from Pune.

According to media reports, the remains have been taken for postmortem to Bhabha Hospital. Other details related to the death are still under development. Police are investigating the matter. Malaika, was born in Thane in Maharashtra. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika talked about how she was just 11-years-old, when her parents decided to split ways. She had said that even though her childhood was 'wonderful' it was 'not easy”' and said it was 'tumultuous'.“My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” said the actor in the interview.

(With IANS inputs)