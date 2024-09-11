Sandra Thomas criticises Film Producers' body, seeks change in leadership

Producer Sandra Thomas has condemned the leadership of the Kerala Film Producers Association, stating that film body has failed to address the issues of female filmmakers. Sandra also sought a change in the leadership and said the association was working only for the benefit of a group of people. She also alleged that the latest meeting called by the producers' association to discuss the contents of the Hema Commission report was a mere eyewash and did not yield any results. In a letter addressed to the Film Producers Association secretary, Sandra Thomas and producer Sheila Kurien also questioned the leadership of the association and asked whether the film body was working as a sub-committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). She said 95 per cent of the producers association members were not invited to the Entertainment Awards event organised jointly by AMMA and producers association.

Sandra Thomas has been vocal about issues within the industry and had also criticised the various film organisations for their failure to address the issues mentioned in the Hema Commission report after it was published.