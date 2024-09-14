Nazriya Nazim makes a comeback in 'Sookshmadarshini'; motion poster released

The motion poster for the highly anticipated film ‘Sookshmadarshini’ has been released, generating buzz among audiences. Directed by MC, the film features Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. Produced by Sameer Tahir, Shaiju Khalid, and AV Anoop under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ is set to be a standout project in Malayalam cinema.

The story is penned by MC, with Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB handling the screenplay. Christo Xavier has composed the film's music, adding a distinctive musical touch to the narrative.

This film marks Nazriya Nazim’s much-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus. The ensemble cast includes talented actors such as Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Merin Philip, Manohari Joy, Hezzah Mehak, Gopan Mangat, Jaya Kurup, Rini Udayakumar, James, Noushad Ali, Aparna Ram, Saraswathi Menon, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan, each contributing to the film’s dynamic story.

The film’s production team has ensured high-quality craftsmanship in various aspects, from cinematography and editing to makeup and costume design. With a robust crew behind the scenes, including Sharan Velayudhan (Cinematography), Chaman Chacko (Editing), and others, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and impressive production values.