Amala Paul introduces son Ilai in stunning traditional photoshoot

Actress Amala Paul recently introduced her son, Ilai, to her fans, marking a special moment with a delightful Onam-themed photoshoot. The photos, which were shared on Amala's Instagram page, featured her in traditional Onam attire, posing with her husband, Jagat, and their son against a picturesque backdrop of lush greenery. This marks the first time Amala has publicly revealed her son's face since his birth.

In the photos, Amala is seen wearing a stunning red and gold kasavu sari, with the highlight being a golden blouse adorned with a polka dot design. Jagat was dressed in a gold and red shirt paired with a kasavu mundu, and their three-month-old son was dressed in a matching color pattern.

Amala's Instagram post included Onam wishes to her fans, accompanied by the hashtag #IlaiDiaries

Amala celebrated Onam with her family. She shared another photo featuring her brother, Abhijith Paul, Abhijith's wife, Alka Kurian, and her mother, Anise Paul. Amala and Jagat's wedding took place last November, and this year’s Onam celebration was a meaningful occasion for their family.