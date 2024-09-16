Hiroyuki Sanada makes history at Emmys 2024 as first Japanese actor to win Best Lead Actor

At the 2024 Emmys, Hiroyuki Sanada made history by winning Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He is the first Japanese actor and only the second Asian actor ever to claim this prestigious award.

Sanada, who was presented with the award by Steven Yeun, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees. Thank you to FX, Disney, and Hulu for believing in me. Thanks also to my team for their unwavering support and to the entire cast and crew of Shogun. I’m so proud of you all. Shogun was a dream project where East met West with deep respect. It taught me that when people work together, we can create miracles and build a better future.”

'Shogun' cast and crew. Photo: Getty images via AFP

Sanada’s award for his role as Yoshii Toranaga in Shogun adds to the FX series’ impressive record, as it became the most awarded show in a single season, having already won 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys the previous weekend. Co-star Anna Sawai, who plays Toda Mariko, also won Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Overall, Shōgun received a total of 25 Emmy nominations.