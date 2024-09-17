Meenakshi Dileep stuns in co-ordinated Onam outfits with sister Mahalakshmi

Fans are enthusiastically responding to Meenakshi, daughter of actor Dileep, in her recent Onam-themed photo shoot. The shoot features Meenakshi and her sister, Mahalakshmi, and highlights them as models for Laksyah, a clothing brand owned by Kavya Madhavan.

Meenakshi is styled in a mustard-coloured blouse, paired with a mint green dupatta and a white pavada (skirt) decorated with embroidery. Mahalakshmi’s outfit complements Meenakshi’s with a similar pavada and blouse, showcasing their coordinated looks.

Recently, Meenakshi completed her medical studies in Chennai and has returned home. She is actively engaging with her audience on social media, where she has gained a significant following through her dance videos and reels.