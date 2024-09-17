Listin Stephen responds to pirated version of Tovino starer 'ARM' with strong message on social media

Following the release of a pirated version of the Tovino film 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', there has been significant backlash on social media. Previously, a video surfaced showing someone watching the film on a phone while on a train, rather than in a theatre. In response, producer Listin Stephen has taken to social media to address the issue.

Listin Stephen shared visuals of the fake version along with a message on social media. He highlighted the current situation of the film, which is poised to enter the 50-crore club by the end of the day. In his post, he expressed his frustration:

"Thank you... so much thanks for spreading this. This is the state of a film that is going to enter the 50-crore club today!!!! Watching the theatre print at home and posting on social media. After 150 days of shooting, one and a half years of post-production, and 8 years of the director-writer’s dream, along with the investment from producers and the hard work of a team of over 100 people, this is the sight that you are forced to see. What more can I say other than that it’s destroying Malayalam cinema... This time will pass too. This is a film that needs to be experienced in theatres, so please don’t ruin it like this. Both committing and spreading such crimes are criminal!!!"

Earlier, director Jithin Lal had shared images of passengers watching the film on mobile phones during train journeys, describing it as a heartbreaking sight. Jithin mentioned that these visuals were sent to him by a friend. Listin Stephen has stated that he will file a complaint with the police regarding the fake version. Pirated copies of the film have also been released in Telugu, Tamil, and other languages, in addition to Malayalam.