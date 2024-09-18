Sai Pallavi overcome with emotion at sister Pooja's Badaga wedding ceremony

Actor Sai Pallavi's sister, Pooja Kannan, recently tied the knot with Vineeth Sivakumar in a beautiful traditional Badaga wedding held in Ooty. The couple shared a glimpse of their special day on Instagram, featuring heartwarming moments captured by the photographer.

Vineeth posted a series of photos, captioning them, “To infinity and beyond.” One of the standout images shows him holding Pooja close, both of them sharing a joyful laugh right after the ceremony. The emotions of the day were palpable, with several pictures capturing Pooja's happy tears as Vineeth exchanged vows. Notably, Sai and other family members were also seen shedding tears of joy during the heartfelt occasion.

Pooja made her acting debut in 2021 with the film Chithirai Sevvaanam and has yet to announce her next project. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has been busy as well; she last appeared in the 2022 film Gargi and has several upcoming projects lined up. These include Amaran in Tamil alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Thandel in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya, an untitled Hindi film with Junaid Khan, and Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor.