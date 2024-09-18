Tovino thanks Mamitha Baiju for her involvement in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

After the release of 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', Tovino Thomas expressed his gratitude towards Mamitha Baiju, sparking curiosity among fans about her role in the film. While Mamitha did not appear on screen, she played a crucial part behind the scenes.

Mamitha lent her voice to the character portrayed by Krithi Shetty, who is the female lead in the film.

“I recently found out that Mamitha was the voice behind Krithi’s character. I immediately sent her a message, saying, ‘You nailed it!’ Her voice really helped make Krithi’s character relatable,” Tovino shared in an interview with Yes Editorial. He further expressed his appreciation, saying he told Mamitha directly that she did an outstanding job and reminded her that she is also part of the film.

This isn’t the first time Tovino and Mamitha have worked together. She previously appeared alongside him in the film Kilometers and Kilometers, where she played the role of his sister.