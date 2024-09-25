Bhavana’s emotional tribute to her father on the 9th anniversary of his passing

Actress Bhavana recently shared a touching note on social media, marking the ninth anniversary of her father Balachandran's unexpected passing. A talented photographer based in Thrissur, Balachandran died due to complications from high blood pressure, despite being rushed to the hospital. His passing occurred just a month after Bhavana’s engagement to Naveen.

In her tribute, Bhavana wrote, "Keep going; that person in heaven doesn’t want you to quit. People say time is the healer, but reality isn’t always the same." She reflected on the daily moments she misses him, saying, "We miss you with each passing day, in every up and down... Always in our hearts."