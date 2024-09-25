Netizens react as Alia Bhatt crops Aishwarya Rai from Paris Fashion Week photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt recently took to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, both representing the iconic brand L'Oreal Paris. The event marked a significant moment for Alia, who made her debut at the prestigious fashion showcase.

However, the excitement was soon overshadowed by controversy. After sharing a series of photos from the event on her Instagram, fans noticed that Alia had cropped Aishwarya out of a group picture. This decision did not sit well with netizens, who expressed their discontent across social media.

Among the photos Alia posted was one featuring herself alongside stars like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne, but notably absent was Aishwarya. Many fans pointed out that just days earlier, Alia had referred to Aishwarya as her inspiration, leading to criticism for seemingly excluding her. One user quipped, "Whatever happened to being a girl's girl? It's fine; Aish is front and center on the L'Oreal Instagram page." Another added, "She wants to make it seem like she’s the only one representing the country." A third comment highlighted the disparity in their careers, stating, "Alia will never reach the level of icons like Aishwarya or even PC, DP, etc., because she’s always chasing what others have done."

Despite the backlash, Alia dazzled on the runway in a stunning black corset jumpsuit paired with a metallic breastplate designed by Gaurav Gupta. Meanwhile, Aishwarya turned heads in a flowing red gown adorned with a dramatic cape, emblazoned with the empowering phrase "We Are Worth It."