Karan Johar, Mahesh Narayanan, Vetrimaaran heap praise on Mammootty

Megastar Mammootty has often been praised for his experimental choices in Malayalam cinema. Now, acclaimed filmmakers Karan Johar, Pa Ranjith, Vetrimaaran and Mahesh Narayanan showered praise on the Mollywood actor for his acting and producing choices during a roundtable discussion with journalist Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter India.

Karan who last helmed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' appreciated Mammootty for his bold acting and producing choices, especially 'Kaathal- The Core'. According to him, the decision to be a part of such films was groundbreaking.

Mahesh Narayanan known for films like 'Take Off' and 'Malik' said stars often come with a baggage but Mammootty stands apart because he doesn't care about such an image. “He is okay to be part of a 40-day film, and does not really care whether he is doing a small role. For him, it is only about how well and different his character is. That kind of exploration should come from the actor, that too from a senior actor,” he said.

Vetrimaaran also highlighted how Mammootty was making a difference producing the movies he is acting in. “Such senior actors are inspirations for younger actors,” he said. Pa Ranjith too praised the actor's body of work and shared his excitement about Mammootty's recent work 'Bramayugam'.