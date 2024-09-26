Six years after breakup, Channing Tatum and Jenna finally settle divorce

Los Angeles: 'Step Up' actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who got separated six years ago, have arrived at a mutual consensus to finalise their divorce. The former couple waived spousal support, as they avoided a trial that was set for December, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Dewan, 43, had earlier alleged in court filings that Tatum, 44, is "attempting to blur the lines" around ‘Magic Mike’ intellectual property, which her legal team maintains was developed during their relationship and co-financed with marital funds. The Daily Mail was first to report news of the divorce settlement. Tatum, 44, and Dewan, 43, separated in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, as Dewan filed for divorce from the actor in October 2018.

As per ‘People’, they met on the set of 'Step Up' in 2006 and were engaged two years later. In 2009, they got married in Malibu. They welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. The years-long divorce proceeding featured a clash over the profits connected to the Magic Mike franchise, which began during their marriage.

Dewan's attorneys maintained throughout the divorce that the film was developed during her relationship with Tatum and co-financed with marital funds, while Tatum’s legal team has argued in the past that he has never hidden finances or denied Dewan “her share of the community assets or income”.

Tatum is currently engaged to actor-director Zoe Kravitz, who has directed him in his ‘Blink Twice’. The two have been romantically linked since 2021. Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two additional children, Callum, 4, and baby Rhiannon, born in June. A source had shared in April that Dewan wanted her divorce from Tatum “settled before she gets married again”, even though both she and Tatum were declared legally single by a judge in November 2019.