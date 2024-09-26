Mammootty and Vinayakan team up; new film announcement sparks excitement

Mammootty Kampany has officially announced its upcoming film, directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose. The movie stars megastar Mammootty alongside Vinayakan in lead roles, creating excitement among fans. The screenplay is co-written by Jishnu Sreekumar and Jithin K. Jose, and filming commenced today in Nagercoil. The title of the film has not yet been disclosed. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films will handle the distribution in Kerala.

This project marks the seventh film produced under the Mammootty Kampany banner. More details about the cast and the film will be revealed in the coming days. Jithin K. Jose is also recognized for writing the story of the superhit film 'Kurup', which starred Dulquer Salmaan.

The film features a talented crew, with George Sebastian serving as the executive producer. Cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, while editing is managed by Praveen Prabhakar. Line production is overseen by Sunil Singh, and Arom Mohan takes on the role of production controller. Shaji Naduvil is the production designer for this exciting new project.