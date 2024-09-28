Alia Bhatt posts birthday pics with Ranbir Kapoor but it is Raha who is stealing the attention

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has shared some beautiful pictures with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor on his 42nd birthday on Saturday. Alia captioned the pictures: "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug and you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby.”

While the pictures have captured everyone's attention, it is their daughter Raha's presence in the photo that is winning our hearts. In one of the photos, Alia and Ranbir can be seen hugging a tree, while their daughter looks behind her to smile at the camera. The photo has received a lot of love, with many gushing over Raha's cuteness and how she completes the family.

Apparently, the couple are celebrating Ranbir's birthday in a foreign country. In another picture, Ranbir can be seen carrying Raha in his arms.

Raha made headlines recently after Alia revealed that Ranbir sings the Malayalam lullaby 'Unni Vavavo' to his daughter before she sleeps. Malayalis celebrated the news and shared their love and appreciation for Alia and Ranbir.