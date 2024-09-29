Ensured every fan had fair chance: BookMyShow on Coldplay concert ticketing issue

Following a summons from the Mumbai Police, the CEO and a senior team member of BookMyShow have addressed concerns surrounding the alleged black market sale of tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert. In their statement, the ticketing platform outlined the steps they've taken to promote a fair ticketing process.

On September 22, the rush for tickets was extraordinary, with 13 million fans attempting to secure their spots. A representative from BookMyShow remarked, “We’ve worked diligently to ensure that every fan has a fair opportunity to get tickets,” pointing out their policy of limiting purchases to four per user and providing clear booking instructions.

Despite these precautions, the company raised alarms about unauthorized ticket sales. “We’ve noticed unauthorized platforms listing tickets for the Coldplay concert, both before and after the official sale,” the spokesperson explained. BookMyShow emphasized that they have no connections with unauthorized sellers, such as Viagogo and Gigsberg, and they stand firmly against ticket scalping.

“Scalping and black market ticket sales are not only unethical but also illegal in India. BookMyShow strongly condemns these practices. We’ve filed a complaint with the police and are actively cooperating with them to assist in the investigation,” the statement concluded.