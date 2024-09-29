SRK and Rani Mukerji’s Best Actor wins bring back memories of duo’s iconic past

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji enjoyed a heartfelt reunion at the 24th edition of the IIFA Awards. The duo, who first teamed up in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, both took home Best Actor trophies in their respective categories. In a delightful video shared on IIFA’s Instagram, the two stars are seen seated in the audience, applauding the performances on stage. Rani proudly holds her Best Actress award for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She looked stunning in an elegant celadon saree, while SRK radiated charm and style in his sleek all-black suit.

Shah Rukh Khan also served as the host for the evening, alongside his Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal. Together, they provided a solid dose of entertainment, flawlessly conducting their hosting duties while also grooving to songs like “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,” “Tauba Tauba,” and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” Vicky showcased his dancing skills with “Tauba Tauba,” while SRK proved he is truly “The Boss” with his energetic moves on “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,” originally from his film Duplicate, which has been recreated for Vicky’s Bad Newz.

Other winners at IIFA 2024 included Animal for Best Picture, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra taking home the Best Director award. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal also won multiple awards, including Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Anil Kapoor, Best Performance in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol, and Best Music Direction, which was shared by Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Additionally, Bhupinder Babbal won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Animal, and the award for Best Lyrics went to Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress (Female) award for her work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

(With IANS inputs)