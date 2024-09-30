Fahadh Faasil introduced himself as a 'small actor', praised 'Kill': Raghav Juyal

'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has become one of Bollywood's biggest hits this year. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, the film has resonated well with audiences, thanks to its stunt sequences and strong performances.

Among the standout performances is that of Raghav Juyal, who has been widely acclaimed for his portrayal of the villain.

After watching the film, Raghav revealed that he received a heartfelt message from actor Fahadh Faasil. In an interview with a YouTube channel, Raghav shared how Fahadh introduced himself, humbly stating that he was 'just a small actor' and turning the compliment back on Raghav.

"I was still riding the high of excitement at that moment," Raghav recalled. "Fahadh Faasil is a huge inspiration for me. After watching his work in 'Aavesham,' I became a big fan. He sent me a message saying, 'Hi, I am Fahadh Faasil, just a small actor. I watched 'Kill,' and you blew me away.' I was over the moon when I read that."

Raghav couldn't help but express his astonishment at Fahadh’s modesty. “How can he call himself a small actor? I was still in the high of excitement when I received that message. He knows how to perform even in scenes without dialogues,” he added, emphasising his admiration for Fahadh’s skills.