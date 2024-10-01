FEFKA Vs Film Chamber: Tussle deepens over harassment complaints helpline floated for women

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has come out against the workplace harassment complaints helpline recently introduced by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). The association had initiated a helpline to ensure the safety of women working in various film sets in the state. However, Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyattu accused FEFKA of unnecessary involvement and said the helpline does not have any legal validity, especially when the Kerala Women's Commission is already running a successful complaints cell and helpline for women.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan maintained that the association will go ahead with the activities it has planned for ensuring female actors' safety in the state and will not dismantle the core committee that was formed to ensure the same. He also said the association does not require the permission from any other film body for the purpose. The association maintained they have started receiving calls from several women through the helpline number.