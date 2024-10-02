End of an era: Coldplay to retire after 12th studio album

As excitement builds for Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Mumbai next year, the band has made a significant announcement: they will retire following the release of their 12th studio album. In a recent interview, Chris Martin revealed this decision, explaining that it will allow the band members to explore their personal lives outside of music.

Coldplay, known for their impressive discography, has already released nine albums, with their highly anticipated 10th album, Moon Music, set to drop on October 4, 2024. Martin emphasized the importance of quality over quantity in their work. Speaking to Apple Music 1, he stated, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. So where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve.”

In his conversation with People magazine, Martin further elaborated, saying, “To make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves.” This sentiment reflects the band's commitment to both their music and individual well-being.

After an eight-year hiatus, Coldplay is set to return to India, performing live in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. The Grammy-winning band, celebrated for timeless hits like "Yellow" and "Sky Full of Stars," will take the stage at the renowned DY Patil Sports Stadium, promising an unforgettable experience for their fans.