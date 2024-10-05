'All We Imagine As Light' director Payal Kapadia makes TIME100 Next 2024 list

Payal Kapadia, the director of the Cannes Grand Prix award-winning film All We Imagine As Light, has been named in the TIME100 Next 2024 list. This prestigious recognition highlights influential personalities from various fields, celebrating their impact on society.

In May, Kapadia's film made history by becoming the first Indian movie selected for competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years.

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana contributed a note for TIME magazine, commending Kapadia's remarkable talent and her ability to convey profound human experiences on the big screen. "Payal Kapadia is nothing short of a trailblazer. Her 2024 film, All We Imagine as Light, made history this year as the first from India to win Cannes’ Grand Prix," Khurrana wrote.

He described the film as a "masterclass of emotions—deeply reflective, philosophical, and meditative in its approach." Khurrana praised Kapadia's authentic portrayal of the human experience, noting that her unique perspective makes her work exceptionally rare.

Additionally, he highlighted the significance of Kapadia's accomplishments at Cannes, viewing them as a milestone for Indian cinema. "I'm proud to be living in an era where I could witness a talent like Payal showing the world that Indian stories resonate universally, transcending geographies and languages," he stated.

Khurrana expressed his hope that Kapadia's success would inspire other filmmakers and artists to think big. "India is a young country of more than 1.4 billion people. We have 1.4 billion stories to tell, and Payal has boldly, loudly, and brilliantly encouraged everyone to pursue their dreams. It would be an honor to work with her and engage with her mind," he added. Notably, Khurrana was the only Indian selected for the 2023 edition of the TIME100 Impact Awards.

All We Imagine As Light tells the poignant story of two Kerala nurses, Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), who cohabit in Mumbai. The film is an official Indo-French co-production, created by Chalk and Cheese Films from India and Petit Chaos from France.