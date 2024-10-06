Brushing it aside: Actor Bibin George addresses controversial incident with college principal

Actor Bibin George has finally responded to the recent incident in which he was insulted by a college principal. The cast and crew of the latest movie Gumasthan were invited by the college students and authorities to unveil their magazine. However, after the magazine release, when the actor began addressing the audience, the principal came on stage and asked him to leave, stating he was only invited for the unveiling. Bibin George expressed that he was hurt by the behaviour of the college authorities.

Bibin mentioned that the cast and crew of Gumasthan were on stage when the principal asked him to leave. He added that, although he was upset by the incident, he did not wish to create any problems for the college principal. Moreover, he is not interested in using this incident to promote the movie Gumasthan. Bibin stated that the college students had spoken to the principal and cleared up the misunderstanding.

“I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to explain myself. Whenever a controversy arises, we often feel the need to respond, and people end up attacking not just the individual involved but also their family. This leads to divisions, with one group criticizing the other. We could have used this incident as a strategy to promote Gumasthan, but I was genuinely hurt by it. However, we don’t wish to dwell on it or create any problems for him. We are simply brushing it aside as a minor incident.

Some things cannot be corrected, but I believe he may have reflected on his actions. There’s no need to escalate this matter. We were indeed hurt; we were all on stage and felt sad as we left. However, when we speak about one person, their family and children are affected too. There’s no point in targeting a single individual and subjecting them to abuse and hatred. I believe he may have realized his mistake. Many media outlets have contacted me for my response, but we don’t want to exploit this controversy for our gain. That would only benefit us. I think the students spoke with him and resolved the misunderstanding. I have been to many colleges, and this is the first time I have experienced something like this,” Bibin said.

Although Bibin George informed the principal that they had been invited to the college, the principal insisted they leave the stage. Meanwhile, the crew speculated that the principal may have felt provoked when the students started shouting the movie’s name. They noted that Bibin quickly exited the stage without showing any displeasure, while a few teachers and students supported the cast and crew, asking them not to leave before wrapping up the program. However, Bibin had no choice but to leave when the principal remained adamant.

Students urged Bibin not to leave even as he was about to depart in his vehicle. However, the actor felt unable to consider their request, explaining that it was difficult for him to climb back up to the third floor where the program had been held. The crew members added that Bibin left the college by saying goodbye to the students in a friendly and warm manner.

Actor Jaise Jose remarked that the principal’s attitude had pained them. Even though the incident occurred a week ago, the crew chose to remain silent about it. Now, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many criticizing the college authorities.