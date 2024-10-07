Manjummel Boys wins best music at Kino Bravo International Film Festival in Russia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 11:50 AM IST
Chidambaram. Photo: Instagram

Manjummel Boys had a standout moment at the Kino Bravo International Film Festival in Russia, where it won the award for Best Music. Music director Sushin Shyam received the award from director Chidambaram, who noted the incredible response the film garnered from the Russian audience.

Chidambaram shared with national media that many viewers were moved to tears after watching the film. Following the screening, he mentioned that numerous attendees came forward to congratulate the team and express their admiration.

During a question-and-answer session after the film, there was a flurry of inquiries about the set design and various aspects of its production. Chidambaram highlighted the significance of bringing their film to Sochi, stating, “It’s a remarkable achievement. The festival has featured a diverse array of unique films, including those from Ethiopia and South Africa.”

Manjummel Boys was the only Indian film competing in the festival’s competitive section. In the non-competitive category, other notable films included Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Rajamouli’s RRR.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT