'Empuraan' filming continues; Prithviraj dismisses rumours of production withdrawal

Prithviraj has dismissed rumours suggesting that his film Empuraan has lost its production partnership with Lyca Productions. He addressed the speculation by sharing the latest updates from the filming location. In his post, he tagged both Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas. Lyca Productions also retweeted the actor's message from their official Twitter account.

Prithviraj also noted that the shooting schedule is being moved from Hyderabad to Thiruvananthapuram. This comes in light of claims circulating on social media that Lyca Productions had completely withdrawn from the film's production and was seeking a refund for all expenses incurred to date.

Currently, Empuraan has completed over a hundred days of shooting, with the most recent filming taking place in Gujarat. The team has now wrapped up the shoot in Hyderabad and is en route to Thiruvananthapuram. Scenes featuring actors, including Mohanlal, were filmed in Gujarat.

Looking ahead, further filming is planned at international locations, including Dubai. The film is expected to be released in March 2025. The first part, Lucifer, premiered on March 28, 2019, and the team aims for Empuraan to follow suit with its release on the same date in 2025.