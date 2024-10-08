Prayaga Martin denies link to goon Omprakash. 'I went to hotel to visit friends'

Actor Prayaga Martin has rubbished reports about her links with notorious goon KK Omprakash in the recent drug bust in Kochi. The actor slammed social media for circulating false news about her and revealed that the police have not got in touch with her regarding her involvement in the case. The actor said she had visited the hotel in Maradu to meet her friends and left the place at 7pm as she had to attend an inaugural function in Kozhikode, the next day.

Actors Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi were named in the police remand report, which stated that the duo had visited Omprakash at the hotel. However, Prayaga denied the reports in an interview with Manorama Online. “I don't know Omprakash personally. To be honest, I only heard about his name when a media person approached me for an interview today. I had gone to the hotel in Maradu to visit some friends. Since I had to board the Vande Bharat in the night to attend a function in Kozhikode, I asked my friends if I could sleep in the room for sometime. There was another child there too and I slept along with her in the room for two hours. It is unfortunate that I was there at the time,” she said.

The actor said one has to be able to live their life as they wish. “I don't have to live life as per people's opinions. But, I will respond when people circulate false news about me,” she said.