Prayaga Martin responds to drug allegations with wry Instagram post

The police have linked actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin to notorious goon Omprakash in their custody request related to a recent drug bust in Kochi. In response, Prayaga, who has denied any connection to the drug ring, posted an Instagram story that appears to mock her critics and trolls. She shared a picture of a board with the words ‘Ha ha he he hu hu’ written on it.

The Malayalam film industry is reeling from the latest allegations against the actors. Reports linking them to drug kingpin Omprakash, following the damning Hema Committee report, have sparked a new wave of controversy. The police have confirmed that Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were among the two actors who met Omprakash in his room. Around twenty individuals, including the actors, had gathered in the room. The police noted that Omprakash had booked three rooms in a star hotel where a concert had recently taken place.

Prayaga Martin began her career in the Malayalam film industry as a child artist in the blockbuster movie ‘Sagar Elias Jacky’. She later made her debut as a leading lady in the Tamil film ‘Pisassu’, where she played the role of Bhavani. She has also appeared in films like ‘Oru Murai Vanthu Paarthaya’, ‘Pa Va’, and ‘Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan’. Prayaga often makes headlines for her quirky makeovers and fashion experiments, frequently experimenting with unique hairstyles and colors.