'Singham Again' trailer out: Ajay Devgn starrer infuses Ramayana with modern flair

The creators of 'Singham Again' delighted fans on Monday with an action-packed trailer that weaves the essence of the 'Ramayana' into a contemporary narrative. Spanning over four minutes, the trailer offers a glimpse into the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series.

It opens with Kareena's character declaring, 'Kal humaare Ram-Leela main Ram ji 14 saal ke vanvaas ke liye niklengay.' From there, the story evolves as her character’s son wonders if she were ever kidnapped by a Ravana-like figure, would Ajay Devgn—who reprises his role as DCP Bajirao Singham and is also her husband in the franchise—come to her rescue?

The trailer then showcases how Bajirao Singham transforms into Lord Rama to save his wife, Avni, after she is kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor, who embodies traits of Ravana in the movie. Arjun is heard saying, 'Teri Ramayana ka Raavan hun main.' However, it is Ajay’s line that sends chills down the spine: 'Agar Avni ke liye nahi aaya na main toh Singham asli Maratha nahi.'

To save his wife, Singham assembles his own army, including Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, whose characters reflect the traits of Lakshmana, Hanuman, and Jatayu. Notably, Deepika Padukone appears as Lady Singham, named SP Shakti Shetty. Before the trailer concludes, Ajay’s character states, 'Tere saamne jo khada hai woh Mahatma Gandhi ka toh aadar karta hai lekin poojta Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ko hai.'

The trailer encapsulates all of Shetty’s signature elements, including humorous dialogues, thrilling car crashes, high-speed chases, and intense action, making the film a complete entertainer.

'Singham Again' began filming in September 2023 and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka, and is scheduled for release on Diwali 2024. It features some of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. 'Singham Again' is a sequel to 'Singham Returns.'

(With IANS inputs)