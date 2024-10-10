'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals successful treatment for stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer

Jenna Fischer, known for her role as Pam Beesly on The Office, has opened up about her recent health struggles, revealing that she underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment for stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer. In an Instagram post, she shared the uplifting news that she is now 'cancer-free', following her diagnosis in December of last year.

The 50-year-old actress underwent a lumpectomy in January to remove a tumour from her left breast. In her post, Fischer explained, “Triple-positive breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer, but it is also highly responsive to treatment.” She expressed gratitude for catching the cancer early, noting that it had not spread to her lymph nodes or other parts of her body. However, due to the aggressive nature of the disease, she still needed to undergo chemotherapy and radiation to ensure it wouldn’t return.

Fischer completed 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy starting in February and began three weeks of radiation treatment in June. She candidly shared, “I lost my hair during chemotherapy, but thanks to some great wigs and hats with hair, I was able to wait until now to reveal all that has been going on for me.”

The actress, who has two children aged 10 and 13 with her husband Lee Kirk, expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff, family, and friends for their unwavering support throughout her journey. She reassured her followers, saying, “People often ask, ‘How are the kids?’ My kids are great. We took this journey as a family.”