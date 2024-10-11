From 'Vaazhai' to 'Stree 2': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Vaazhai (Tamil)

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Vaazhai tells the story of a young boy whose life takes a dramatic turn when he chooses to skip a day of work at the banana plantation. The movie stars Nikhila Vimal, Ponvel M, Raghul R in the lead roles. The film features Nikhila Vimal, Ponvel M, and Raghul R in the lead roles.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from October 11.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (Hindi)

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank brings back beloved characters in Chanderi, where a new supernatural threat emerges. This chilling story centres on a headless ghost named Sarkata, who targets local women and spreads fear throughout the community. Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao), along with Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, must confront this terrifying entity while uncovering its unsettling link to the original Stree.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 11.

Khel Khel Mein (Hindi)

In Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar makes a lively return to comedy, though the film faced stiff competition upon its release. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this comedy-drama follows a group of friends and their partners as they uncover shocking secrets about one another during a game night.

Streaming on Netflix from October 9.

Raat Jawaan Hai (Hindi)

Created by Khyati Anand-Puthran, Raat Jawaan Hai is a delightful and witty series that celebrates the enduring bond among three lifelong friends. No matter the challenges they face, they are always there for each other, navigating both the mundane and the monumental together. Directed by Sumeet Vyas, the show captures the spirit of camaraderie, evoking nostalgia for your own close friendships while highlighting the unique moments that define their journey.

Streaming on SonyLIV from October 11.

Lonely Planet (English)

Lonely Planet is a romantic film that follows the journey of a reclusive novelist who travels to Morocco to break free from her writer’s block. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a young man, leading to a budding romance between them. What follows is a transformative affair that changes everything.

Streaming on Netflix from October 11.

Jai Mahendran (Malayalam)

Starring, actor Saiju Kurup, the series explores the complexities of power and politics, shedding light on the personal and professional challenges faced by its lead character, Mahendran.

Streaming on SonyLIV from October 11.