Alia Bhatt reveals being diagnosed with clinical anxiety

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 03:03 PM IST
Photo: instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her diagnosis of clinical anxiety. During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, Alia shared a personal story about a moment with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, that triggered her anxiety.

Alia recalled, "Earlier, I had a very different feeling about Raha being photographed. Ranbir and I were together, and I thought, ‘She’s too small. She shouldn’t be a reel on Instagram.’ Then, just before our Christmas lunch in 2023, while we were driving, Ranbir casually suggested, ‘Should we take a picture with Raha today?’ I hesitated and asked, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I do have anxiety. I am clinically diagnosed with anxiety, so every moment feels anxious to me. It’s like worst-case scenario all the time."

She noted that Ranbir was understanding of her feelings and encouraged her to discuss her worst fears. They talked it through during a drive from Bandra to Juhu, and by the end of the conversation, Alia felt more at ease with the idea. "I realized that this is our life, and I don’t want people to think they can’t see my daughter’s face—that wasn’t my intention," she explained.

