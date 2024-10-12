Sabumon responds to criticism over legal aid to Prayaga Martin

Actor Sabumon recently addressed the criticisms surrounding his legal assistance to Prayaga Martin. In a drug case linked to gangster Omprakash, the police cleared Prayaga of any wrongdoing, confirming her lack of involvement in other related activities.

In light of these developments, reports surfaced about Sabumon providing legal aid to Prayaga, prompting him to speak out. He shared his thoughts during the promotional period for the film Vettaiyan, in which he stars alongside Rajinikanth.

"Don’t run away with your face covered as if you’ve done nothing wrong," he said. "I told Prayaga that she should respond to the media's questions. There are family members and friends who have questioned why I helped her. Some have even reminded me that I have two daughters."

Sabumon stressed the importance of friendships, explaining that Prayaga is a family friend. He noted that many people have been avoiding his calls. Concerning the accusations stemming from his involvement in this situation, he confidently stated, "I am not afraid of the allegations that come with being involved in such issues."