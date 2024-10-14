AMMA should evolve while upholding women's modesty: Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban stressed the importance of clarifying the truth regarding the sexual allegations against actors. He stated that if there is truth in the allegations, they must be addressed appropriately. He mentioned, “The organization is known as 'AMMA,' and keeping that name in mind, it should function with the modesty of women at its core. To an extent, I believe the organization has operated in that manner. Some allegations have arisen against certain actors, and their decision to disassociate from AMMA and confront these allegations should be welcomed.” He expressed hope that AMMA will make a strong comeback soon.Boban, a former executive member of AMMA, expressed that AMMA should return in a new form that preserves its core values. He said that the work promoting the pride of womanhood should also exist outside the organization. He welcomed the fact that some accused individuals are stepping back.

Kunchacko Boban stressed the importance of clarifying the truth regarding the sexual allegations against actors. He stated that if there is truth in the allegations, they must be addressed appropriately. He mentioned, “The organization is known as 'AMMA,' and keeping that name in mind, it should function with the modesty of women at its core. To an extent, I believe the organization has operated in that manner. Some allegations have arisen against certain actors, and their decision to disassociate from AMMA and confront these allegations should be welcomed.” He expressed hope that AMMA will make a strong comeback soon.

Kunchacko Boban stressed the importance of clarifying the truth regarding the sexual allegations against actors. He stated that if there is truth in the allegations, they must be addressed appropriately. He mentioned, “The organization is known as 'AMMA,' and keeping that name in mind, it should function with the modesty of women at its core. To an extent, I believe the organization has operated in that manner. Some allegations have arisen against certain actors, and their decision to disassociate from AMMA and confront these allegations should be welcomed.” He expressed hope that AMMA will make a strong comeback soon. Boban addressed the song 'Stuthi' from 'Bougainvillea', stating that it does not undermine the Christian faith. He noted that the true meaning of the lyrics will become clear upon watching the film. In an interview with Manorama News, he reaffirmed his belief and insisted that no faith should be undermined, emphasizing that he personally holds such views.