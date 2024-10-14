Is Fahadh Faasil teaming up with Ram Gopal Varma? Director addresses rumours

A post by Ram Gopal Varma on social media recently sparked excitement among fans, leading many to believe he was announcing a new movie. Speculation ran wild that the filmmaker was gearing up for a grand comeback, potentially collaborating with one of India’s finest contemporary actors.

On Friday, RGV took to X to share an image of actor Fahadh Faasil. In the photo, Fahadh stood in what appeared to be a cave-like set, illuminated by golden light that highlighted his tilted face. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and striped pants, he posed with his hands behind his back, while someone with long hair sat on the ground in front of him, facing away. RGV captioned the image, “1st ever shot I took of Fahadh Faasil and the expression on his face, he directed himself.”

The post quickly went viral, fueling speculation about a possible collaboration. However, just two hours later, RGV clarified the situation by posting a selfie with Fahadh Faasil. In his follow-up, he wrote, “For the dumbos who believed the pic in my previous tweet was a film shot, it was just a random pic taken in a decorative tunnel at RGV DEN when Fahadh Faasil visited me.”