Amid Rumors, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan share laughter in Ambani wedding teaser

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2024 03:02 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai and family. Photo: Instagram

Following months of vibrant celebrations that culminated in July, the Ambani family has debuted a documentary showcasing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This grand three-day event brought together a host of business moguls and Bollywood luminaries, including the iconic Bachchan family.

The documentary teaser, now streaming on Jio Cinema, captures joyful moments, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a lighthearted moment while enjoying the stage performances, with their daughter Aaradhya nestled comfortably between them.

In the teaser, the couple looks effortlessly stylish in matching beige outfits as they relax on a sofa, fully engaged in the festivities. Another endearing scene features Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan enjoying the entertainment together.

Amid the excitement, the teaser has sparked rumours about possible strains in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage. The couple was seen arriving separately at different events during the Ambani celebrations—Aishwarya with Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed with his family. Nonetheless, various viral clips from the wedding festivities show them sharing laughter and enjoying each other's company, hinting that their bond may still be strong despite the speculation.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT