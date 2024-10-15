Fan moment then and now: Jithin Laal shares short clip of Prithviraj from 'Empuraan' sets

Director Jithin Laal, who is basking in the success of his movie 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam' (ARM) shared a short clip of Prithviraj at the sets of his upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'. The close-up video shows Prithviraj sitting on a chair and saying, 'Roll Camera, Action'.

Jithin Laal recalled his first meeting with Prithviraj in 2018 and acknowledged he has always been a fan of the actor-director. He also said he continues to be a fan boy.

“Back in 2018, when #Lucifer was being filmed in Trivandrum, I was beyond excited to catch a glimpse of @therealprithvi in action, directing a film I was so hyped for. I could only watch him directing from far away then, but as a fan of his filmography, it was still an incredibly inspiring moment! Now, 6 years later, here I am on the set of #L2Empuraan, witnessing him up close, calling the shots with that iconic ‘Roll Camera, Action.’ Still a fan boy, still inspired,” he wrote.

Jithin's Laal's 'ARM' starring Tovino Thomas follows the life of a young man who finds it hard to overcome his grandfather's tainted legacy.