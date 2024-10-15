Model Shinu Prem sets the record straight on rumours with Gopi Sundar

Model Shinu Prem has dismissed rumours linking her to music composer Gopi Sundar. Recently, Shinu posted a picture with Gopi Sundar on her social media, which sparked speculation that she is the composer’s latest love interest.

"I had gone for a shoot and met Gopi Sundar there. We took a photo together, and I shared it on my Instagram page. I included a caption that means he is someone who appreciates our abilities despite our imperfections. However, it was misquoted. Gopi sir was a judge at a beauty contest in which I participated. I spoke to him briefly, and although I wanted to take a photo, I couldn’t because the judges left soon after the show. Now, I finally fulfilled my wish by taking a picture with him."

When the rumours started circulating after the photo was posted, Gopi Sundar reached out to her with a message asking if she was okay. "My family also noticed these unwarranted comments and criticisms. They know me well and trust me; they understand that I will not do anything wrong,” Shinu explained.