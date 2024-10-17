Liam Payne 'jumped from the balcony': Buenos Aires security ministry

A new update has emerged regarding the death of Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer who passed away on October 16. While initial reports indicated that he fell from his hotel balcony in Argentina, a statement from the Buenos Aires Security Ministry has clarified that Liam 'had jumped from the balcony of his room'.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, provided further details. He confirmed that Liam jumped from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital. Police responded to an emergency call received after 5 PM local time, reporting an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The police later revealed that Liam sustained “extremely serious injuries” and that medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Earlier reports from TMZ indicated that Liam was acting “erratic” at the hotel, mentioning an incident where he reportedly “smashed his laptop” before being carried back to his room.

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction, formed during The X Factor in 2010. The group, which included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, quickly became a global sensation. After enjoying immense success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, allowing each member to pursue their solo careers.