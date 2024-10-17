My family has gone through a lot of hurt, I have to live with that too: Vijay Yesudas

Vijay Yesudas has made a name for himself in the entertainment world, enchanting listeners with his voice in films like RRR and Joseph. This year has been a tough one for him, as he faced the emotional fallout from his divorce from his wife, Darshana. In a chat with the YouTube channel 'I AM' hosted by Dhanya Varma, Vijay opened up about the struggles he’s been facing.

He shared that his children and Darshana continue to support him, which has been a comfort during this challenging time. However, he noted that his parents are having a harder time understanding his decision to separate. It’s clear that this has been a painful period for them, and Vijay is sensitive to their feelings, acknowledging that they need time to adjust to the situation.

His daughter, Ammeya, is 15 and has surprisingly grasped the complexities of the situation with maturity. On the other hand, his 9-year-old son, Avyan, is still trying to make sense of everything, often asking questions that reflect his confusion.

When discussing how he copes with the emotional weight of his divorce, Vijay said, “I don’t have time to feel any trauma. I feel more responsible rather than a victim. My family has gone through a lot of hurt, and I have to live with that too.”

Vijay met Darshana at a music concert in Dubai on Valentine’s Day in 2002. After dating for five years, they married in Trivandrum in 2007, marking the start of a significant journey together.