Anurag Kashyap compares Joju George's 'Pani' with Korean New Wave cinema

Director Anurag Kashyap, who received critical acclaim for his recent performance in the Tamil movie 'Maharaj', was all praise for Joju George's upcoming film 'Pani', which is all set to hit theatres on October 24. The movie is Joju George's directorial debut and revolves around two gangs in Thrissur.

Anurag compared 'Pani' to films that are part of the Korean new wave movement. “After watching cinema preview. Malayalam Cinema continues to shock and surprise and blow your mind. Saw this powerful thriller/drama film from @jojugeorgeactorofficial. A super confident directorial debut that goes the distance . It rises to the level of some of the best Korean new wave films. Absolutely unmissable. Releasing Oct 24. Trailer out now,” he wrote.

Joju plays the central character in the film, which is produced by Joju's production firm Appu Pathu Pappu Productions along with AD Studios, helmed by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan. Manu Antony is the film's editor while the music is by Vishnu Vijay. Apart from Joju, Seema, Abhinaya, Chandni Sreedharan, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Sona Maria Abraham, Merlett Ann Thomas, Lanka Lakshmi, Sara Rose Joseph, Babu Namboothiri, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, Ranjith Velayudhan, Bitto Davis, Rinosh George, Ian-Ivan, Anbu, Ramesh Girija, Donnie Johnson and Bobby Kurian are part of the film. Bigg Boss stars Sagar and Junaiz also play prominent roles.